Oakland City leaders stepping up to help small businesses during COVID-19 crisis

"COVID-19 is impacting all of our lives," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.
#HappeningNow #Oakland City leaders announcing financial support for Oakland small businesses impacted by #COVIDー19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/btfkCRpynT— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) March 14, 2020
Schaaf says the coronavirus crisis hitting small businesses hard, many restaurants have been forced to close temporarily because customers have stopped coming, some downtown streets are empty.
Manuel Torres is struggling to keep his longtime restaurant on Webster street open workers have been constantly sanitizing all surfaces inside.
RELATED: Tahoe resorts temporarily closing over COVID-19 concerns
"It's very very slow, down 50 percent, very slow," said Torres.
At a news conference where microphones were disinfected and speakers practiced social distancing from each other, officials offered support to small businesses during the crisis. The Oakland Business Assistance Center is an online resource tool with information on zero interest loans to help with tax bills.
"Our staff is ready to work with you to help with payment plans and waiving penalties," said Oakland City Council Member Nikki Fortunato Bas.
Mayor Schaaf says customers can still support Oakland businesses without leaving the house.
NEW NORMAL. News conference in #Oakland practicing #SocialDistancingNow Chairs for attendees spaced feet apart. #COVIDー19 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/DvQRJjt1J1— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) March 14, 2020
"Instead of cooking, order delivery or go online and buy things from stores, buy a gift certificate for a time when we feel like going back to restaurants and shops," Schaaf said.
East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee wants to make sure pending federal coronavirus legislation will make things like hand sanitizer, now in high demand- available in stores.
"Hopefully this legislation helps manufacturers understand they've got a step up provide what people need," said Lee.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it'saffecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus