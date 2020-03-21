Coronavirus: First Friday in the life of shelter-in-place across San Francisco Bay Area

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Just days later on March 20, California Gov. Gavin Newsom would order a statewide stay-at-home for more than 40 million people.
As we watched this all unfold, our daily lives changed drastically. From fewer cars on the roads to local parks looking like ghost towns and birthday songs having to be sung from afar.
But as life shifted in just a matter of days, the San Francisco Bay Area took its creativity -- communities came together either virtually, or at a socially safe distance.
Many areas in the East Bay that are normally jammed with workers and residents have turned into virtual ghost towns.
ABC7 News Community Journalist toured Walnut Creek, Concord, Oakland and Hayward to find not many people or cars were on the road. See what the East Bay looked like on Friday here:
Watch the video in the media player above for a look at what ABC7 News found on the first Friday of the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19