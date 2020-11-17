'Going to be hard': Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge as COVID-19 cases increase

"We are gearing up for a very tough winter," said the Chief of Emergency Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Dr. Chris Colwell.
RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
Dr. Colwell says the next six to eight weeks could be difficult.
"A few weeks ago, we were down to only two patients in the hospital and nobody in the ICU, and this week we've had as many as 14 in the hospital and four in the ICU," he said.
The good news - only 3% of occupied ICU beds in San Francisco are COVID-19 patients, and city hospitals still have plenty of capacity - 550 open beds.
But Sutter Health, which has hospitals and medical facilities throughout Northern California, is seeing a more significant surge in the Central Valley and Sacramento area.
VIDEO: Bay Area man believes he has immunity to COVID-19 after participating in Pfizer's vaccine trial
"It's almost as though the virus is travelling very rapidly up the I-5," said Dr. Bill Isenberg, who overseas safety for all of Sutter, and wants people to stay home.
"My wife and I are going to celebrate Thanksgiving alone this year," explained Dr. Isenberg.
"I think it's important that all of us take on that responsibility of being sure that we don't run any risks that aren't necessary."
While the curve is trending up again, Dr. Isenberg says doctors have learned enough about treating the virus to reduce average hospital stays for COVID-19 patients from 20 days to 8 days.
RELATED: Newsom considering curfew as CA COVID-19 cases spike, 40 counties move to more restrictive tiers
"Implementing the use of Remdesivir, using high-flow oxygen rather than intubation, and now more recently adding in steroids, has been incredibly beneficial in really shortening the length of stay for our patients."
Dr. Colwell says he's encouraged by the Bay Area's previous efforts to flatten curve.
"We will get through this. We are as well prepared in San Francisco as we ever have been, and I would argue as prepared as anyone in the country," said Dr. Colwell.
"We really need to put our heads down and stay with it because we're now in a critically important time."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic