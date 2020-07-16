Health & Fitness

Coronavirus surge prompts Napa County to enforce fines for breaking health guidelines

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif, (KGO) -- In Napa County, as of Wednesday, people can be fined for breaking the county's public health guidelines, and businesses can be fined for not enforcing them.

People who hold gatherings or walk outside without a face covering risk fines of $25 to $500. Businesses could pay up to $5,000 for failing to enforce mask and social distancing rules.

RELATED: Masks are mandatory in California, but whose job is it to enforce wearing them?

"It is good for our safety," Napa resident Jeff Behar told ABC7. "I see people with masks who don't cover their nose. That's as bad as not wearing a mask in my opinion."

Napa County passed its emergency ordinance last night.

It will not rely on sheriff's deputies or city police officers.

Instead, the county will use staffers in its code enforcement office.

The ordinance leaves the level of that enforcement to a city's discretion.

RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan

"It's pretty much complaint-driven, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter. The ordinance landed on his desk this morning. "We will have a contact number. Email. Do a follow up for education. . We might do a second phone call. Then there might be a fine."

That is more than strong enough for Napa resident Jeannette Cassavre, who said, "They should have started out stronger. But putting people out here to enforce masks would be a little bit of overkill."

Others expressed disappointment. "I don't think it has enough teeth," said Tyler Roddee, who owns Oenotri Restaurant on 1st Street.

He favored the ordinance when in the planning stages, but expressed disappointment at the lack of active enforcement.

"It is a waste of time at that point. Now, we are still the enforcers, in fact. And while that may make people feel better it doesn't work for us. It doesn't change the situation," he said.

Still, the move puts Napa into the rapidly growing column of California counties adding financial penalties for not following social distancing.

The new emergency ordinance will remain in effect for as long as Napa County remains on the state's COVID-19 watch list.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnapa countysocial distancingface maskbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. recommends delaying full return of in-classroom learning
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
Here's what distance learning will look like in SFUSD
Show More
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Can I get tested for COVID-19? Everything to know
Most CA schools 'shouldn't reopen' right now, state supt. says
Family member's collapse delays trial for Bay Area men, held in Rome for police officer's death
Berkeley sets 2021 goals to defund police by 50%
More TOP STORIES News