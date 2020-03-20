Coronavirus

Coronavirus kindness: San Jose freelance journalist pays it forward one day after receiving money from stranger

By
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Jon Root is a South Bay freelance sports journalist who received a random gift from Detroit Associated Press sports writer Larry Lage looking to help out other journalists in a time of need.

As a thank you, Root vowed to pay it forward.

"My roommate and I have been talking about that and how we can help some of the elderly in our neighborhood with grocery store runs or something like that to really make a difference and Larry has inspired that," Root said Wednesday during an interview with ABC7 News.

RELATED: Coronavirus act of kindness: Detroit sports writer surprises San Jose-based freelance sports journalist impacted by COVID-19 with money

Thursday's words became action as Root and his friends began to find ways to give back after the freelance sports journalist was gifted money by a Detroit sports writer.

"There's so much going on in our lives and if we aren't going to follow through it just goes on deaf ears and it's not going to be a good reflection of me and what I stand for," Root said. "So when I had Larry do something incredible for me, someone that I didn't even know, I thought that I need to do good for people I don't even know."

That good now comes in the form of these simple notes they deliver to their neighbors with a smile on the outside and an impactful message on the inside.



The friends went out Thursday out asking their neighbors if they need help through an idea that they got on social media.

"So I found this account on Instagram called 'That's not cancelled'," Root's roommate Sam Mathison said. "I saw this one post that they shared that was essentially this card that had a spot to put your name down and your phone number to share with your neighbors just in case someone couldn't go out and get groceries. Then Jon, my roommate, saw it and said, 'hey we should do this'."



RELATED: Cornavirus kindness: South Bay strangers come together to form volunteer community for those in need

So far the roommates have purchased a few bags of groceries for neighbors and are back out sharing their notes with more services they offer.

In some there are even blank notes so the act of kindness can be shared to someone else and the good deeds are paid forward.

"One of our neighbors called us and was just so filled because of a little card that was dropped off," Root's roommate Cody Mathison said. "I am kind of imagining if I was sick or couldn't go out and do anything, it would be really nice to have come to my door and do that."

"Time is just something that we never get back, but we have so much of it on our hands right now," Root said. "It's just the definition of community and that's what we want people to feel. They have a helping hand while there's so much uncertainty going on in the world."

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscampbellcommunity journalistcdcillnesscoronavirusspirit of givingvolunteerismneighborhoodcommunityabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
South Bay strangers come together to form volunteer community for those in need
Sports journalists surprised with money
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News