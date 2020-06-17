7 On Your Side

San Francisco Goodwill stores open for donations, bargains

By and Randall Yip
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Among the stores beginning to reopen are thrift shops. Four Goodwill locations in San Francisco and Mateo County officially opened today after a soft opening. After months of not being able to accept donations, Goodwill is up and running again. The people came running as well.

A steady stream of customers dropped off donations this morning at Goodwill's location in South San Francisco.

Kathy Reynal came by just to see if they were open because she definitely has items to drop off.

"I have tons of stuff at home because I've been saving it for three months," Reynal said. "Quite a bit of stuff. Half a garage full of stuff."

Before the reopening, people were so desperate to donate items, the Goodwill became a dumping ground for many.

But that quickly stopped.

"Once we found out that was happening," said Kyle Richards, Goodwill Manager, "we gave a lot of heads up on social media. Please hold on to your donations. A lot of people did that, It helped out."

Daniel Downey of San Bruno emptied out his entire car of donations. Like everyone else, staff directed him to drop off stuff into designated bins. He stayed six feet away of everyone in sight.

"I felt safe, as safe as you can feel. I feel very strongly that as long as they're doing what the experts say, I feel safe," said Downey.

Inside the store, customers browsed for bargains.

The store's opening comes at a time people badly need it.

Julianna Van Tellingen brought her daughter and two grandchildren. The family bought clothing, household items and books for the children.

"People are going to be looking for ways to economize and this is a great place to do it," said Van Tellingen.

"As you can see, some of the lines we have in front of our store. I think customers have been ready and patient enough. Once they found out we were open, they came running," confirmed Richards.

The hope is whether someone is there to pick up items or to drop something off, that everyone leaves happy.

"It's gratifying. First of all, it's good material and I think somebody can use it," said another customer, Ray Celentano of Millbrae.

Store openings are being rolled out over the coming weeks. Check Goodwill's website to see the latest store hours and information.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscocoronavirus californiaconsumer watchcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakgoodwillcoronavirus pandemicdeals7 on your sideshoppingdonationsconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
24 Hour Fitness permanently closes 13 Bay Area locations
Puppy scams surge as people look for companionship
How to live without a paycheck
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Americans looking for pandemic-proof jobs, A.G. suing Betsy DeVos, SF rent prices down, passengers sue Grand Princess
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns fallen Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff sergeant
Santa Clara Co. won't be reopening salons, gyms soon
'Several' nooses found on trees at Lake Merritt, Oakland mayor says
Atlanta awaits decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks' killing
3.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes South Bay
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge in Crockett
Show More
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
State Superintendent gives update on closing digital divide
CA woman accidentally receives Amazon package full of opioids
Family of man killed by Vallejo police wants body camera video released
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was attacked by SF Safeway security guard
More TOP STORIES News