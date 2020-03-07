Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: 6 more presumptive positive cases in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Francisco, health officials say.

All six people are isolated at home and in good condition. Each of them has had known contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19, according to officials.

Of the six patients, three are women and three are men. Two patients are in their 20s, three in their 40s, and one in their 50s.

The city now has a total of eight COVID-19 cases.

SF health officials gave an update on the new cases in a media conference, watch the full video below:


On Friday, Mayor London Breed issued aggressive recommendations by the Department of Public Health to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus that is circulating the community.

Officials advise social distancing to protecting the health of vulnerable populations. You can read the recommendations here.

Stay up to date with the city's new alert service for official updates by texting COVID19SF to 888-777 or checking the City's website here.

San Francisco reminds people to take these precautions:
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

  • Cover your cough or sneeze.

  • Stay home if you are sick.

  • Avoid touching your face.


  • Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump or wave.

  • If you have recently returned from a country, state or region with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

  • There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick.


