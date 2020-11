Santa Clara Co. hospitals could be full in 3 weeks if current COVID-19 trend continues, Dr. Sara Cody warns

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County's top health official has a dire warning for residents as Thanksgiving approaches -- if COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the current rate, hospitals will likely be at capacity in less than three weeks.This warning comes less than one week before Thanksgiving and as Santa Clara County sees a record number of cases in a single day."The choices that each of us make in the next two weeks may mean the difference between enough hospital capacity to care for all of us and our families and friends and not enough," Dr. Sara Cody said Friday during a virtual press conference.Santa Clara County reported 407 total cases Friday, marking the most in the county to date. This comes as the state also shatters a single-day record with more 13,000 new cases of coronavirus "We are indeed at a critical juncture in this pandemic," Dr. Cody said.The health officer says hospitalizations increased by 50 percent in the last week -- and if the trend continues, hospital beds would be full in just three weeks.She said this "sharp increase" in cases began in early November."What we do today is critically, critically important," Dr. Cody said.She is urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving and celebrate with your household."We all need to act now to bend the curve once again," she said.