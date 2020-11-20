Coronavirus

Santa Clara Co. hospitals could be full in 3 weeks if current COVID-19 trend continues, Dr. Sara Cody warns

"We all need to act now to bend the curve once again," Dr. Sara Cody said.
By Kayla Galloway
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County's top health official has a dire warning for residents as Thanksgiving approaches -- if COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the current rate, hospitals will likely be at capacity in less than three weeks.

This warning comes less than one week before Thanksgiving and as Santa Clara County sees a record number of cases in a single day.

"The choices that each of us make in the next two weeks may mean the difference between enough hospital capacity to care for all of us and our families and friends and not enough," Dr. Sara Cody said Friday during a virtual press conference.

RELATED: COVID-19 in California: Here's how coronavirus cases are trending in every county

Santa Clara County reported 407 total cases Friday, marking the most in the county to date. This comes as the state also shatters a single-day record with more 13,000 new cases of coronavirus.

"We are indeed at a critical juncture in this pandemic," Dr. Cody said.

The health officer says hospitalizations increased by 50 percent in the last week -- and if the trend continues, hospital beds would be full in just three weeks.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders curfew for most California counties

She said this "sharp increase" in cases began in early November.

"What we do today is critically, critically important," Dr. Cody said.

She is urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving and celebrate with your household.

"We all need to act now to bend the curve once again," she said.

Editor's note: In the video above, Dr. Sara Cody initially said hospitals would be at capacity in two weeks. She later corrected that to three weeks


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta claracoronavirushospitalsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom orders curfew in CA
CORONAVIRUS
How to calculate risk of hosting Thanksgiving dinner
CA reports record-breaking 13,005 COVID cases in single day
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
How to calculate risk of hosting Thanksgiving dinner
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Outdoor dining still allowed, but is it safe?
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
Supervisor, infectious disease expert argue against CA curfew
Show More
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Thanksgiving forecast: Here's the best time to eat outside
Steph Curry surprises Oakland community group with new truck
5 injured in 3-alarm fire at high rise building in SF
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
More TOP STORIES News