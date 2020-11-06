Coronavirus

Stanford researchers developing fast, portable COVID-19 testing chip

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the need grows for COVID-19 testing, so does a need to find a way to produce faster results. Engineers at Stanford think they've come up with an answer. Health is one of the pillars of Building A Better Bay Area.

The concept involves technology called microfluidics.

"Our vision is a field deployable device and eventually a home test that you can do from saliva that anyone could do from saliva," said Prof. Juan Santiago, an expert in microfluidics.

RELATED: MIT working to launch app that uses AI to detect COVID-19 in coughing sound

Instead of sending the nasal swabs fluid to laboratories for testing, the sample can be analyzed in a chip half the size of a credit card. Inside are micro-channels smaller than a human hair.

"We would need just a few drops of this liquid to get into our chip to load it into an input port in our chip," explained Prof. Santiago. "And once you do that, we put the chip inside the device, close the lid, and the rest would be automated."

VIDEO: Coronavirus Testing: What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
EMBED More News Videos

There has been a lot of talk about testing for the coronavirus, but you may not entirely understand what the different tests are for.



By doing this on a portable device in the field, results could be ready in 30 minutes. The concept has been tested using samples from 32 patients confirmed with COVID-19.

It's a three-step process that first extracts DNA, then amplifies the molecules and then detects and confirms presence of the virus. The second step, amplification, currently has to be done externally. But with two months more work, it's estimated the entire process can be integrated inside the chip.

"The current chip that we have is about a finger width of size, and we want to kind of now bring all of these steps onto a device that's no larger than maybe a hand, a palm size," said fifth year Ph.D. student Ashwin Ramachandran, who has been working on the project.

RELATED: New data shows how effective contact tracing is across Bay Area

All of this was done with a budget under $5,000. Work will continue to build a durable case for field use and to add tiny electrodes inside the chip to heat small areas for short periods to process the sample. Researchers say the same system can be used to detect other organisms that cause disease.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universitystanford universitybuilding a better bay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirustechnologycoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's how effective contact tracing is across Bay Area
MIT working on app that can detect COVID-19 in coughs
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. increasing test sites, officials say
Should your child repeat a grade?
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
The NorCal county Trump is winning in a landslide
Thunderstorms, dangerous surf coming to Bay Area
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
25-year-old San Jose native now CA's youngest state legislator
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
Election stress leads to surge in Bay Area marijuana sales
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. increasing test sites, officials say
'Captain Cal' gets bandages removed at Oakland Zoo
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Election officials worried by threats and protesters
Watch live ballot counting in Arizona's Maricopa County
More TOP STORIES News