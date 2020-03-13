take action

Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.

Working families who depend on hourly or daily work are scared as their shifts and income are being cut.

Here are some ways you can help during this time:

Latino Community Foundation
  • Love Not Fear Fund to assist organizations working on the frontlines to provide support and services to the Latino community's most vulnerable populations. LCF helps over 200 Latino-led nonprofits in California, including several in the Bay Area.


    • Support local businesses by buying gift cards:


    Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the shelter-in-place order affecting the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area's counties. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.

    Donate PPE to Stanford Health Center and UCSF



    UCSF and Stanford Health Center are both now taking donations for Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, which is used in hospitals and at clinics. Stanford is taking donations at 550 Broadway. UCSF is accepting donations at the Mount Zion Medical Center, UCSF Mission Center Building, and Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

    Give blood:


    Donors are needed urgently. Some patients need ongoing infusions in order to survive. Scheduled surgeries will get postponed.


    Support Silicon Valley Community Fund's (SVCF) COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund:


    Funds from SVCF's COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund will support lead organizations representing each of the 10 Bay Area counties and their immediate efforts in addressing COVID-19 related challenges in their respective counties.

    Support the Chinese Historical Society of America


    As a non-profit organization, Chinese Historical Society of America relies on community to support their mission of being a steward of the Chinese American narrative. Support is crucial in helping CHSA promote the history, culture, and legacy of Chinese in America.

    Find out which face masks are the right ones:


    CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

    Help support business or get help for a business during this crisis:


    There are many ways you can help and get help for a business during this crisis. See our list of resources below:
  • Give to the City to respond to COVID-19

  • Find a lawyer to combat eviction

  • Find out more about business tax and fee deferrals

  • Find out about extra sick leave reimbursement for employees

  • Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program

  • Small Business Administration Disaster Loan

  • Small to Mid-sized Arts business help


    • Applying for unemployment:


    The Employment Development Department of the State of California has put together a page of resources to help people navigate these difficult times.

    There are even more ways you can help your neighbors and community-- see our list below:

    BAY AREA NONPROFITS



    Supply Bank
  • SupplyBank.org operates like a food bank, but for basics like diapers, hygiene supplies, school supplies, refurbished laptops


    • Collective Impact - More Than Magic
    Annual fundraiser moved online to raise money for school supplies and transportation and field trips for the future

    ALAMEDA



    Alameda County Community Food Bank
  • Alameda County Community Food Bank Volunteers are urgently needed for March 14.


    • Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation
  • Donate to Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation" that is helping Oakland kids during school closures.


    • Oakland At Risk Match
  • This program works to match at-risk individuals with low-risk volunteers under 60 in similar communities. Volunteers can either donate to families in need, work with individuals who need items delivered such as groceries and prescriptions, and conduct check-ins every few days.


    • St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda
  • Volunteers needed to help pack and give out sacked lunches to those in-need.


    • Project Open Hands (Also in San Francisco)
  • Healthy low-risk volunteers needed to continue to provide services to ill and senior neighbors in each community.


    • CONTRA COSTA



    Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

  • All Food Bank programs are still running with some adjustments to meet social distancing measures.


    • MARIN

    SF-Marin Food Bank
  • Help families during the COVID-19 crisis.


    • Canal Alliance
  • Donate to the Client Support Fund to help hardworking immigrants during this difficult time.


    • SAN FRANCISCO



    City of San Francisco
  • Also supports critical facilities and supplies needed to protect the health of all residents, and local businesses and nonprofits weather temporary closures or reduced demand.


    • St. Anthony's Foundation
  • Volunteering has been suspended but they are still accepting donations to serve meals each day, provide people with clean clothing and provide addiction recovery services to people in need.


    • Food Runners
  • Volunteers for the program pick up perishable and prepared food from businesses and deliver it in vehicles directly to neighborhood food programs.


    • Meals on Wheels San Francisco
  • Volunteers and Donations needed.


    • San Francisco Unified School District
  • COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide emergency funding for cleaning supplies, additional custodial staff, and student nutrition, including daily meals and mobile refrigeration. Text "4SFUSD" to 44321 or donate online at: sparksfpublicschools.org/donate


    • Homeless Prenatal Program
  • Donations of baby formula, diapers and funds are needed.


    • Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
  • The organization reduces the feeling of isolation and loneliness in older adults and is currently looking for volunteers to call twice a week or purchase a care kit for an older adult.


    • Compass Family Services
  • Donations can be made to help at-risk and homeless families during this time. Family Care Kits can be purchased for families or donations of any amount.


    • San Francisco Zoo
    To ensure the quality of the care for the animals can be upheld, the SF Zoo is asking for any amount of donations.

    SAN MATEO



    Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
  • Help vulnerable neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis.


    • San Mateo County Strong
  • Visit site to make donations directly to businesses, residents, and non-profits in San Mateo County.


    • Abundant Grace
  • This organization is looking for donations to the Coastside Crisis Fund to ensure that low-income families and the homeless population are able to meet their basic needs.


    • SANTA CLARA



    San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD)
    Every $2 you give covers the cost of a meal for one of our students, so every dollar truly does count! You can support student nutrition by making a tax-deductible donation towards student meals.

    SONOMA



    Redwood Empire Food Bank
  • Continuing to help feed the community during the COVID-19 crisis.


    • CALIFORINIA



    BITWISE
  • Call (559) 460-7809 or email groceries@bitwiseindustries.com if you need grocery support in Madera, Fresno and Tulare County.


    • Fathers and Families of San Joaquin
  • (Stockton) FFSJ is providing meals for vulnerable Elders.


    • TODEC
  • (Inland Empire) TODEC is providing resources, information and advocacy for vulnerable and undocumented elders.


    • NATIONAL NONPROFITS



    Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP)
  • The CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to support preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders. The focus is on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populations.


    • Bartesian
  • 25% of all proceeds from each purchased Bartesian sold for the next month will be going to help bartenders across the country (Must be purchased from March 17- April 17 on Bartesian.com).


    • Boys and Girls Club of America
  • Make a one-time or monthly donation to the Boys and Girls Club to help bring meals to children and their families.


    • Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
  • Donate to help provide financial support to musicians for medical expenses, food, housing, etc., who have been impacted by the necessity to cancel work.


    • Save the Children
  • Donate money to assist in feeding children in need impacted by the coronavirus, in partnership with No Kid Hungry https://www.nokidhungry.org, or to help send books to students affected by the closure of schools.


    • Spotify
  • Donate to the growing lists of organizations and Spotify will match donations up to a collective total of $10 million.


    • Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation
  • Relief fund provided to give individual workers, non-profits, and restaurants financial assistance.


