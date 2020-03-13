Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Working families who depend on hourly or daily work are scared as their shifts and income are being cut.
Here are some ways you can help during this time: Latino Community FoundationLove Not Fear Fund to assist organizations working on the frontlines to provide support and services to the Latino community's most vulnerable populations. LCF helps over 200 Latino-led nonprofits in California, including several in the Bay Area.
Support local businesses by buying gift cards:
Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the shelter-in-place order affecting the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area's counties. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.
Donate PPE to Stanford Health Center and UCSFUCSF and Stanford Health Center are both now taking donations for Personal Protective Equipment
, or PPE, which is used in hospitals and at clinics. Stanford is taking donations at 550 Broadway. UCSF is accepting donations at the Mount Zion Medical Center, UCSF Mission Center Building, and Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Give blood:
Donors are needed urgently. Some patients need ongoing infusions in order to survive. Scheduled surgeries will get postponed.
Support Silicon Valley Community Fund's (SVCF) COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund:
Funds from SVCF's COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund
will support lead organizations representing each of the 10 Bay Area counties and their immediate efforts in addressing COVID-19 related challenges in their respective counties.
Support the Chinese Historical Society of America
As a non-profit organization, Chinese Historical Society of America
relies on community to support their mission of being a steward of the Chinese American narrative. Support is crucial in helping CHSA promote the history, culture, and legacy of Chinese in America.
Find out which face masks are the right ones:CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings
in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Help support business or get help for a business during this crisis:
There are many ways you can help and get help for a business during this crisis. See our list of resources below:Give to the City to respond to COVID-19Find a lawyer to combat evictionFind out more about business tax and fee deferrals Find out about extra sick leave reimbursement for employeesSmall Business Administration's Payment Protection ProgramSmall Business Administration Disaster LoanSmall to Mid-sized Arts business help
Applying for unemployment:
The Employment Development Department of the State of California
has put together a page of resources to help people navigate these difficult times.
There are even more ways you can help your neighbors and community-- see our list below:
BAY AREA NONPROFITS Supply BankSupplyBank.org operates like a food bank, but for basics like diapers, hygiene supplies, school supplies, refurbished laptopsCollective Impact - More Than Magic
Annual fundraiser moved online to raise money for school supplies and transportation and field trips for the future
ALAMEDAAlameda County Community Food BankAlameda County Community Food Bank Volunteers are urgently needed for March 14.Eat. Learn. Play. FoundationDonate to Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation" that is helping Oakland kids during school closures.Oakland At Risk Match This program works to match at-risk individuals with low-risk volunteers under 60 in similar communities. Volunteers can either donate to families in need, work with individuals who need items delivered such as groceries and prescriptions, and conduct check-ins every few days.St. Vincent de Paul of AlamedaVolunteers needed to help pack and give out sacked lunches to those in-need.Project Open Hands (Also in San Francisco) Healthy low-risk volunteers needed to continue to provide services to ill and senior neighbors in each community.
CONTRA COSTAFood Bank of Contra Costa and SolanoAll Food Bank programs are still running with some adjustments to meet social distancing measures.
MARINSF-Marin Food BankHelp families during the COVID-19 crisis.Canal AllianceDonate to the Client Support Fund to help hardworking immigrants during this difficult time.
SAN FRANCISCO City of San FranciscoAlso supports critical facilities and supplies needed to protect the health of all residents, and local businesses and nonprofits weather temporary closures or reduced demand. St. Anthony's FoundationVolunteering has been suspended but they are still accepting donations to serve meals each day, provide people with clean clothing and provide addiction recovery services to people in need.Food RunnersVolunteers for the program pick up perishable and prepared food from businesses and deliver it in vehicles directly to neighborhood food programs.Meals on Wheels San FranciscoVolunteers and Donations needed.
San Francisco Unified School DistrictCOVID-19 Response Fund to help provide emergency funding for cleaning supplies, additional custodial staff, and student nutrition, including daily meals and mobile refrigeration. Text "4SFUSD" to 44321 or donate online at: sparksfpublicschools.org/donate Homeless Prenatal ProgramDonations of baby formula, diapers and funds are needed. Little Brothers Friends of the ElderlyThe organization reduces the feeling of isolation and loneliness in older adults and is currently looking for volunteers to call twice a week or purchase a care kit for an older adult. Compass Family ServicesDonations can be made to help at-risk and homeless families during this time. Family Care Kits can be purchased for families or donations of any amount.San Francisco Zoo
To ensure the quality of the care for the animals can be upheld, the SF Zoo is asking for any amount of donations.
SAN MATEO Second Harvest of Silicon ValleyHelp vulnerable neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis.San Mateo County StrongVisit site to make donations directly to businesses, residents, and non-profits in San Mateo County. Abundant GraceThis organization is looking for donations to the Coastside Crisis Fund to ensure that low-income families and the homeless population are able to meet their basic needs.
SANTA CLARA San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD)
Every $2 you give covers the cost of a meal for one of our students, so every dollar truly does count! You can support student nutrition by making a tax-deductible donation towards student meals.
SONOMARedwood Empire Food BankContinuing to help feed the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
CALIFORINIABITWISECall (559) 460-7809 or email groceries@bitwiseindustries.com if you need grocery support in Madera, Fresno and Tulare County.Fathers and Families of San Joaquin(Stockton) FFSJ is providing meals for vulnerable Elders. TODEC (Inland Empire) TODEC is providing resources, information and advocacy for vulnerable and undocumented elders.
NATIONAL NONPROFITSCenter for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP)The CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to support preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders. The focus is on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populations.Bartesian25% of all proceeds from each purchased Bartesian sold for the next month will be going to help bartenders across the country (Must be purchased from March 17- April 17 on Bartesian.com). Boys and Girls Club of AmericaMake a one-time or monthly donation to the Boys and Girls Club to help bring meals to children and their families.Sweet Relief Musicians FundDonate to help provide financial support to musicians for medical expenses, food, housing, etc., who have been impacted by the necessity to cancel work.Save the ChildrenDonate money to assist in feeding children in need impacted by the coronavirus, in partnership with No Kid Hungry https://www.nokidhungry.org, or to help send books to students affected by the closure of schools.SpotifyDonate to the growing lists of organizations and Spotify will match donations up to a collective total of $10 million. Restaurant Workers' Community FoundationRelief fund provided to give individual workers, non-profits, and restaurants financial assistance.Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.