60 San Francisco firefighters test positive for COVID-19, city says vaccinations are coming

On a daily basis, San Francisco firefighters are seeing an increase of COVID-19 related response calls, according to their union.
We have "60 members that are positive with COVID, 29 in quarantine and one right now in the hospital," said Adrienne Sims, Director of San Francisco Local 798.
The union says it's a daunting reality for the 1,700 firefighters as COVID-19 cases surge.
According to the San Francisco firefighters union, this year they responded to 145,000 emergency call and 75 to 80% of those calls were medical related.
VIDEO: Firefighters among 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Alameda County
On Friday, Alameda County became one of the first counties to begin vaccinating their first responders.
"I really admire what Alameda County is doing for their people and for the people that live in Alameda. Protecting them and making sure that when a firefighters gets on scene to address an issue going one that that firefighter is protected," said Sims.
In a statement the San Francisco COVID command center responded:
"EMTs and paramedics are in the first phase per the California Department of Public Health allocation guidance. Invitations are being sent to the city's EMTs and paramedics to make appointments to get vaccinated, and vaccinations are starting today.
San Francisco received 12,675 doses of Pfizer last week. We have more than 80,000 healthcare workers in San Francisco. Following the state prioritization plan, we are doing our best to ensure that those healthcare workers that are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 are prioritized, including frontline EMTs and paramedics."
RELATED: 'We have two vaccines': Bay Area hospitals on standby for 1st Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments
On Monday, Marin County, Santa Cruz and Contra Costa Counties confirmed they received the Moderna vaccine and will begin scheduling first responders this week.
"Beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), our first responders will start to be vaccinated. Vaccine operations will be for our first responders from Tuesday through Christmas," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health.
Dr. Willis confirmed they're projecting to vaccinate 1,500 first responders this week.
Dr. Willis says receiving the first batch of the Moderna vaccine made the process faster because there's more supply and the freezer storage is less than Pfizer's.
"Our first responders and health care workers at the hospitals and skilled nurse facilities staff were all in that tier 1. The highest tier. What has changed is the speed that we can offer them to those groups. We are going to be able to get more product out to cover more people in those groups"
INTERACTIVE: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
San Mateo and Santa Clara are expected to receive their first batch of the Moderna vaccine this week and begin vaccinating first responders.
"It's really important that we are protecting ourselves and using the vaccine is like using a tool for us. It helps us do our job better," said Sims.
Police agencies around the country believe one or more of the vaccines will be available for their members next month. That's according to a survey of nearly 200 departments.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic