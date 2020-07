Coronavirus cases reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara County, health officer says

EMBED >More News Videos The governor's office shared a video showing five mask wearing mistakes. Watch and see which ones you're making.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Health officials are now saying clusters of coronavirus cases have been reported at four Costco locations in Santa Clara County.At least 13 workers have tested positive at the Costco in Sunnyvale at 150 Sunnyvale Station Road and it is still open to customers.Smaller clusters were also reported at the Costco locations in Mountain View, Gilroy and San Jose.The Santa Clara County Public Health Department says it is working with the stores to investigate the situation."The initial investigation shows that most likely it was not inside the store. The cases were most likely infected outside the workplace," said Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County health officer.Essential workers at Bay Area grocery stores have been hit hard by coronavirus.A dozen workers at Cardenas Markets in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood tested positive for coronavirus in May.Eight workers at a Trader Joe's in San Jose tested positive for the virus earlier this month.