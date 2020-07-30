Coronavirus cases reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara County, health officer says

LIST: Face masks required at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Starbucks
At least 13 workers have tested positive at the Costco in Sunnyvale at 150 Sunnyvale Station Road and it is still open to customers.
Smaller clusters were also reported at the Costco locations in Mountain View, Gilroy and San Jose.
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department says it is working with the stores to investigate the situation.
"The initial investigation shows that most likely it was not inside the store. The cases were most likely infected outside the workplace," said Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County health officer.
VIDEO: We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office
Essential workers at Bay Area grocery stores have been hit hard by coronavirus.
A dozen workers at Cardenas Markets in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood tested positive for coronavirus in May.
Eight workers at a Trader Joe's in San Jose tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic