wedding

EXCLUSIVE: Mother 'to-be' gets married at SF hospital and has her baby next day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Mother 'to-be' gets married at hospital, has baby next day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. Countless special events, especially weddings have been delayed or canceled. For one Bay Area couple 'tying the knot' came with several big surprises.

Jeff Nunes and his now-wife Fatima have been together for 12 years and have been trying for a baby for some time. They had planned to have their wedding last year but delayed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their luck in both areas changed recently. Fatima found out she was pregnant and earlier this week the couple got married.

"When I walked in to get married to my wife. Just her, myself, and a witness, there was a whole ceremony planned for us!"

RELATED: Delta variant becomes latest wedding crasher, pushing dates back yet again

But Jeff was not at a chapel, he was at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco. A pregnant Fatima began having health issues with her kidney and bladder, they went to the hospital, and there was talk that the baby could come at any time.

"The patient mentioned that she would like to get married before having birth," said UCSF's Deedee Pubien who is the unit director of the Birth Center at the hospital. Nurses and doctors decided to surprise the couple with a small outdoor wedding at the hospital's garden courtyard on the 3rd floor this past Tuesday.

"I'm standing there on the edge of the carpet with rose pedals that nurses and doctors threw down and she comes out and has a wedding gown on and she is pregnant of course. Eight months pregnant looking beautiful, amazing, and she starts crying then I start crying with joy," says Jeff.

RELATED: COVID-19 separation forces SoCal couple to turn their wedding into a true fairy tale

"Seeing their faces, seeing the smiles and their tears but out of joy that was the best moment," said Pubien.
And while the non-alcoholic sparkling cider toast was special, what happened around 24 hours after this was the icing on the cake. Fatima went into labor, which lasted into Thursday when she gave birth to their son Logan.

"I'm a dad, I'm happy, and I don't think there are any words that can explain that. Just happiness, pure happiness," says Jeff.

VIDEO: COVID-19 nurse marries in emotional hospital ceremony

EMBED More News Videos

This COVID-19 unit helped a nurse say "I do" after her wedding was canceled.



Logan was born four and a half weeks premature but according to dad, he's healthy, happy, and beautiful. As for Jeff's recommendation to others.

"Don't give up. we didn't think it was going to happen and it did, and we are blessed, and we prayed and we were given a wonderful blessing in our life that we are going to nurture and take care of," says Jeff.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiamarriagelovecoronavirusnursesucsfweddingdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
Steph, Ayesha Curry renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary
Firefighters rescue groom trapped in elevator before wedding
Chicago couple bills no-show wedding guests $120
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News