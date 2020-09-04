Bay Area wildfire smoke: Here's how to differentiate asthmatic reaction and COVID-19 symptoms

"For asthma exasperations, you typically don't have a fever, whereas viral exasperations, you may or may not have a fever," said Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, a professor at Stanford School of Medicine who is also a practicing physician at the university's Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research.
VIDEO: Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage
RELATED: Coronavirus with asthma: What the CDC says you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic
Although it might be tempting to meet with others outside of one's household during the holiday break, health officials say you can continue to reduce your risk by sheltering in place at home, which can also provide peace of mind.
Chinthrajah added, "Fever would make me think this is a viral infection. If they had any sort of GI illness, which has been noted with COVID-19, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea... that might help distinguish that between symptoms from the poor air quality or a viral exasperation."
With it being so early into the fire season, health experts say now is the time to make sure that you have enough medication refills on hand, especially if you suffer from allergies, asthma, or heart disease.
RELATED: How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
"Poor air quality can exasperate underlying conditions," said Chinthrajah. "It really comes down to being a good detective and connecting with your healthcare provider."
COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic