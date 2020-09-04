Health & Fitness

Bay Area wildfire smoke: Here's how to differentiate asthmatic reaction and COVID-19 symptoms

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As Bay Area residents look ahead to an expected heat wave over the Labor Day weekend, many are already having a tough time because of the fires and the resulting air quality. Furthermore, it can be challenging to differentiate between symptoms related to COVID-19 and other respiratory issues.

"For asthma exasperations, you typically don't have a fever, whereas viral exasperations, you may or may not have a fever," said Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, a professor at Stanford School of Medicine who is also a practicing physician at the university's Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research.

VIDEO: Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage
EMBED More News Videos

From Oakland to Point Reyes, smoke enveloped the Bay Area as fires scorched Northern California.


RELATED: Coronavirus with asthma: What the CDC says you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic

Although it might be tempting to meet with others outside of one's household during the holiday break, health officials say you can continue to reduce your risk by sheltering in place at home, which can also provide peace of mind.

Chinthrajah added, "Fever would make me think this is a viral infection. If they had any sort of GI illness, which has been noted with COVID-19, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea... that might help distinguish that between symptoms from the poor air quality or a viral exasperation."

With it being so early into the fire season, health experts say now is the time to make sure that you have enough medication refills on hand, especially if you suffer from allergies, asthma, or heart disease.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms

"Poor air quality can exasperate underlying conditions," said Chinthrajah. "It really comes down to being a good detective and connecting with your healthcare provider."

COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan joseasthmacoronavirusair qualitywildfiresmokelightning complex firecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Coronavirus updates: Salons can reopen in Alameda Co. Friday
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Oakland police chief talks protests, rise in crime, use of force
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
COVID-19 fear, labor strife among staff at Santa Rosa hospital
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
Rally held outside Nancy Pelosi's home amid salon backlash
Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November
More TOP STORIES News