Coronavirus California

What is COVID-19 human challenge testing? Doctors explain how it works

By Dion Lim & Tim Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the world racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, there's an ethical debate about a strategy that could potentially speed up the testing.

That strategy is a form of clinical trial that involves deliberately exposing volunteers to the virus.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: The Race for a Vaccine
Right now, roughly half a dozen government-backed COVID-19 vaccine candidates are lined up in traditional clinical trials across the U.S.

Thousands of volunteers will ultimately receive doses of a specific candidate, then return to their normal lives where researchers will follow them for signs of infection or immunity. But what if researchers didn't have to wait for those volunteers to come in contact with the virus naturally, and instead, exposed them to it deliberately? A technique known as a "human challenge trial."

"These things are not done very often, they're certainly not done in the modern era. They were done in years past," says Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Stanford Health Care.

VIDEO: Californians explain why they won't be taking a COVID-19 vaccine when it comes out
EMBED More News Videos

With many drugmakers running the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, how many people will actually take it? Anti-vaxxers aren't the only group skeptical of getting the vaccine.



Dr. Maldonado points to smallpox as an early example. An English doctor successfully tested his own rudimentary vaccine on an eight-year-old boy. Before modern clinical trials evolved, human challenge trials offered a relatively simple and fast way to get data back on a vaccine, but with dangers included.

"Of course the risk of a healthy young person is not zero no matter what. So you could still risk somebody getting very sick," says Dr. Maldonado.

With a disease there is still no approved treatment for.

But on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to several media sources that the U.S. is now working on a weakened version of the COVID virus, which would be needed for any human challenge trial. Dr. Fauci said the move was only precautionary and that no trials are currently planned.

Still, at a recent web briefing by UCSF, Dr. Joel Ernst, M.D. said leaders in the medical community have been actively debating the pros and cons.

RELATED: Here's how Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax compare in race for COVID-19 vaccine

"So there are disagreements about how much risk volunteers or participants would be subjected to," explained Dr. Ernst.

At least one vaccine group at Oxford has already requested permission from the U.K. to conduct a challenge trial if the numbers of available volunteers were to drop. Some advocates argue that tests with a weakened virus could be conducted quickly and safely. Still, with millions of doses required world-wide, the stakes may be historically high.

"If we don't produce a safe vaccine we will lose the confidence of the public immediately, and it's really hard to regain that," Dr. Maldonado points out.

With the no shortage of COVID-19 patients at this point, Dr. Fauci said he still believes the current trial structure will prove the quickest path to a safe vaccine.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areabay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusdrugu.s. & worldmedical researchclinical trialscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
College students forced to pay rent they don't need
Bay Area salons rebel against pandemic health orders
Bay Area COVID-19 cases double in 1 month, data shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off: WATCH LIVE
Ways to keep kids hydrated during hot summer days
College students forced to pay rent they don't need
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
CA congressman calls for investigation into postmaster general
Show More
Bay Area salons rebel against pandemic health orders
Hennessey Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa Co.
PG&E says rolling blackouts likely tonight
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News