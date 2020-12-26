COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine likely to be effective against new virus strain, experts say

By Timothy Didion
Concern over a new fast spreading variant of the coronavirus in England has leading manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer working to ensure their Vaccines will still be effective. While early evidence suggests the strain might be as much as 70-percent more transmissible, experts we spoke with are still optimistic about the vaccine rollout.

RELATED: European Union recommends against nonessential travel to United Kingdom

"Those vaccines are remarkable. The magnitude of the immune response is much better than what we've been seeing with the standard flu vaccine," says Stanford infectious disease expert Dr. Catherine Blish, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Blish also believes covid-19 mutations are part of the normal viral pattern.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE: Get running updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

"Should we keep our eye on it? Absolutely. But also, this is not surprising in any way. Viruses mutate, it's what they do. it's part of their natural evolution," she adds.

Health experts in the U.K. say there's no evidence yet that the strain has any selective advantage over vaccines, which are only now being put into circulation.

RELATED: Fears of UK's rapid-spreading COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans in several EU nationsc

UCSF researcher Nevan Krogan, Ph.D., was part of an international team that was able to photograph and analyze the coronavirus earlier this year discovering wispy spikes it uses to help spread through cells more effectively. But he says at this point, any concerns about a mutation's ability to effect vaccines would probably be focused on the future.

"It looks like it's had no effect whatsoever, although one needs to keep in mind that there's a large amount of antibodies when you initially get that vaccine and it looks like the mutations have no effect," Dr. Krogan explains. "But when the antibodies start to decrease, the fear is that those mutations would result in more susceptibility when the anti-body levels are lower."

RELATED: US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

Some experts believe future vaccines might have to be tweaked, in the way flu vaccines are, if the virus were to develop a successful mutation. A process that might be quicker and less expensive for companies like Moderna and Pfizer which use a more flexible messenger-RNA platform.

Moderna has announced plans to begin testing against the UK strain in the next few weeks, but says it expects its vaccine to be effective.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityucsfvaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Firefighters face big risks on frontlines of COVID-19 fight
Here's who's recommended to take COVID-19 vaccines next
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
Bay Area companies switch gears to help track COVID vaccine distribution
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Once bustling SF Chinatown now empty on Christmas Day
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Firefighters face big risks on frontlines of COVID-19 fight
FROM THE ARCHIVE: SF Zoo tiger attack in 2007
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Bay Area stay-at-home order likely to be extended, officials say
Show More
Gingerbread monolith appears in SF
VIDEO: Homeowner surprises alleged package thieves with feces
4 displaced after house fire in South Bay
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
Bay Area church holds mask-free Christmas Eve indoor service
More TOP STORIES News