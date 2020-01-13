bay area life

Eat, play, and learn at Crab Feast Mendocino

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Shrug off those winter blues and indulge in fine seafood, wine, beer, and more at Crab Feast Mendocino 2020. Enjoy family-style crab and cioppino feeds along with crab and wine pairings, as well as whale watching and crab fishing adventures during this ten-day extravaganza.

Attend events like the Wine Competition showcasing sparkling liquid assets and the popular Crab Cake Cook-Off that highlights the talents of Mendocino County's chefs. Unwind in beautiful Mendocino for an overnight stay in some of the most unique lodging properties in Northern California.

Click here for more information about the feast.
