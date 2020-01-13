MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Shrug off those winter blues and indulge in fine seafood, wine, beer, and more at Crab Feast Mendocino 2020. Enjoy family-style crab and cioppino feeds along with crab and wine pairings, as well as whale watching and crab fishing adventures during this ten-day extravaganza.
Attend events like the Wine Competition showcasing sparkling liquid assets and the popular Crab Cake Cook-Off that highlights the talents of Mendocino County's chefs. Unwind in beautiful Mendocino for an overnight stay in some of the most unique lodging properties in Northern California.
Click here for more information about the feast.
Eat, play, and learn at Crab Feast Mendocino
BAY AREA LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News