Alameda beaches remain open for July 4th holiday despite surging coronavirus cases in Alameda County

4TH OF JULY: What's allowed and what's not in California
It also comes as Alameda County records its highest number of new cases, 228, in one day.
Unlike Memorial Day weekend, the parking lots at Alameda's Crown Beach are wide open, and East Bay Regional Parks Police will allow people to sit, rather than keep moving, as long as they follow some basic coronavirus safety precautions.
In fact, with the holiday weekend fast approaching, the beaches in Alameda may be the only viable option for many in the Bay Area.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
"It has kept me totally sane and fit," said 77-year-old Lois Jacobs. "I come here every day to swim, but I never sit on the beach. I just get out of the car, go in the water, do my swimming and go home again."
Beachgoers are aware of the ongoing risk, but grateful they still have access to Crown Beach.
For many here, the primary precaution is to stay away from others and take advantage of the relatively light traffic before the expected crowds this weekend.
VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
"We're out here today because we thought we could still get out here and be far enough away from people before the crowds hit tomorrow," said Daniel Fox, enjoying the sand and surf with his wife and three young children.
As long as people follow the rules -- no alcohol, no fireworks, remain distanced and wear masks when necessary -- East Bay Regional Parks Police will go with the flow.
And so will those who love coming here, especially now.
"It's amazing. The water is terrific and the sun is out and I'm just so grateful to have it here available to me," said Kathleen Cook, who spends most mornings swimming with her friends just off Crown Beach.
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US