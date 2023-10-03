Woman seriously injured after being struck by Cruise autonomous car in San Francisco: officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman is seriously injured after being struck by a Cruise autonomous car in San Francisco Monday night, officials said.

SFPD says at 9:31 p.m., officers responded to 5th and Market Streets and discovered a female pedestrian struck by a Cruise vehicle.

SFFD tells ABC7 News they had to use the "jaws of life" to lift car off of the woman, adding that it is "the most serious" incident that they are aware of involving an autonomous vehicle.

SFFD says the victim was transported to the hospital with "multiple traumatic injuries."

Police say the vehicle did not have an occupant at the time of the collision, and it remained on scene.

The SFPD Traffic Division is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

