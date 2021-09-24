coyotes

'It was horrible': Danville residents on high alert after string of coyote attacks

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

East Bay neighborhood fearful after string of coyote attacks

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Drive down the streets of Danville, and you're met with scenes of picturesque suburbs, but over the summer, that picture got a little darker.

Rhea Saini was in her backyard with her dog, Bella, when out of nowhere a coyote snatched Bella away.

"I'm an only child, so she was like my little sister. And my parents loved her to death as well. And it was horrible," Saini said.

RELATED: Moraga works to educate people on coyote safety after 5 attacks in 8 months

Saini never found Bella, and her story is one of an increasing number of coyote attacks in the area.

However, it's not just animals that the residents are worried about. They also fear about what could come next.

"I think it's super important that we focus on it right now and prevent it from happening to a human because if it is a human, it's probably going to be a little kid or a baby," Saini said.

Saini says she was told by other neighbors, whose animals have suffered similar incidents, that wildlife authorities could only take action if a human was attacked.

VIDEO: 'Our little hero': Yorkie fights off coyote, protecting young girl
EMBED More News Videos

"My dog would do anything for our family," the girl's mother said.



It's left her and others in the community, like Sue Smith, feeling overwhelmed by a situation, they believe, is getting increasingly worse.

"It makes me feel like they're putting coyotes above humans," Smith said.

Both Smith and Saini say, they don't want the coyotes to be killed, they just to have the threat removed.

"I think if they could at least be removed to a natural area like the woods, the forest, something where they could do their thing, and not be impacting our direct families it would really help," Saini said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdanvillewild animalscoyotesdog attack
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COYOTES
Wildlife experts offer tips after coyote attacks in Danville
East Bay town to educate people on coyote safety after 5 attacks
Coyote pup rescued from water under SF's Pier 39: VIDEO
VIDEO: Coyote wanders into California classroom and refuses to leave
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News