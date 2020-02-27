BART

DEAR BART: ABC7 talks to riders at the Pleasant Hill BART Station

By
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is dedicated to building a better Bay Area and part of that effort is taking action and investigating further. Hundreds of thousands of people living in the Bay Area rely heavily on BART.

But over the years, riders have had their concerns with cleanliness, safety and overcrowding.

ABC7 spent Wednesday afternoon talking to BART riders at the Pleasant Hill BART Station about their concerns and offered them a platform to share their thoughts. Five dry-erase boards were provided for evening commuters to write a message to BART on how they could improve the transit system.



John Grayson rides BART from Pleasant Hill to San Francisco State four days a week. He thinks BART could improve by making a long commute comfortable for riders. "Right now, it feels very boxy. Maybe add some WiFi and phone chargers. That would make it awesome," he said.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: BART Week 2020

Emily Claghorn rides BART and had a lot to say. "Most importantly, I want it to be safer and cleaner. Sometimes I get on the train and it just smells so badly. I even get super nervous sitting down on BART," she said.


The morning commute can be hectic for many and depending on where you get on BART can depend if you have a spot to sit or stand. Joe McGowan thinks that BART should start in Pleasant Hill or else he will start driving to work. "Nobody gets a seat from Pleasant Hill anymore. It's a big deal, standing up for forty-five minutes," he said.

Another major challenge that BART faces, is safety.

Several BART riders stopped to write that they would like to see more BART police on and off the train. Recently, Karen Sugihara witnessed an altercation between two BART riders and she suggested "more of a police presence."



Many riders expressed their love for the new BART trains but don't think they are bike-friendly. A few riders explained the challenge of using the new leaning bar and straps. "The new BART trains are really pretty but I have no idea on how to put my bike on the new BART train," said Iris Radl.



See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspleasant hillcommunity journalistbuilding a better bay areapublic transportationtransportationcommutingtrainsbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART announces service start date for Milpitas, SJ Berryessa stations
Trump says Bay Area will receive over $700M to support SFO, Muni, BART
Walnut Creek BART station reopened after closure due to 'major medical emergency,' officials say
BART may give out free face masks to riders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News