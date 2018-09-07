WILDFIRE

Delta Fire near Redding burns 22,000 acres, no containment

Delta Fire burning near Redding, California on Thursday, September 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A 50 mile stretch of Interstate 5 north of Redding could reopen on Friday, despite the fact the Delta Fire is still burning out of control.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Shasta and Trinity Counties. To the north, the community of Dunsmuir has been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

VIDEO: 'I might die here': Videos show drivers escaping wildfire on I-5 in Shasta County near Redding
Terrifying videos are showing drivers fleeing flames in Shasta County as a wildfire tears through the brush alongside I-5, the only interstate highway that connects Oregon to California.



The fire has burned 22,000 acres. There is still no containment.

Flames are burning on both sides of I-5, nearly trapping drivers. For some people, this is becoming an all too familiar routine.

VIDEO: Woman grateful to be alive after fleeing Shasta Co. wildfire

"Our little town has been doing really well. We're all on edge. I mean we just got comfortable thought we could unpack our stuff from the other fires and now here we are right back in the mess again," Ken Connor, Lakeshore Villa resident.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

