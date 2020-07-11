Pleasant Hill dance company gets creative on social media as they start in-person ballet classes

At Diablo Ballet's in-person summer intensive, 12 masked girls in leotards in a room, each standing inside a seven-foot-box with no air-conditioning - practicing their plies and jetés. They say the county and four doctors weighed in to come up with safety protocol.
They are practicing in Pleasant Hill after months of the dance world being shut out of theaters and stages to reach their audiences. Diablo Ballet says patrons, corporate grants and a PPP loan are keeping them afloat after their gala and spring performances were canceled.
They reinvented themselves online with one dancer posting videos of himself wearing a mask doing every day things like grocery shopping. The goal is for dance to spark joy. The videos are garnering online attention that is keeping the company looking forward with their toes pointed in the right direction.
RELATED: SF author's viral 'Hammer and the dance' gives new perspective amid COVID-19 pandemic
Masked ballet dancers practice IN PERSON in the east bay. How Diablo Ballet is reinventing themselves on social media. pic.twitter.com/IakhdlkTNR— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 10, 2020
"We can make videos and share that on social media, and have that be shared with even a greater amount of people than we could even fit into a theater. I think it's wonderful and it can be shared globally," said apprentice dancer Olivia Cole.
The company posts weekly vignettes online on how movement can combat anxiety and depression. They are continuing to provide content to John Muir Hospital and the county juvenile detention facility via a new online platform.
"It's drawing a whole wider audience that didn't necessarily see Diablo Ballet in the past," said Lauren Jonas, Diablo Ballet artistic director.
Teenage trainees were happy to get permission to come back to the studio for three weeks of in-person training this week. The students line up six feet apart as their temperature is taken. Then, they sanitize their hands, one at a time, and take off their shoes as they go to pre-assigned positions in the studio.
RELATED: No games, no problem: Golden State Warriors dance team members educate students during pandemic
There is no air-conditioning for safety reasons so the open windows and doors in the summer heat provide ventilation.
"Is it hard to dance in a mask?," I asked Cole. "The first couple of days it was difficult, but now I'm getting used to it," she said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US