Disney unveils new Pride Collection; all proceeds support LGBTQIA+ families

SAN FRANCISCO -- Disney has dropped its 2022 Pride Collection, all designed by members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the company said in a release.

Disney has chosen to donate 100% of proceeds from the 2022 collection to LGBTQIA+ organizations supporting youth and families, according to the official Disney Parks Blog website.

You can learn more about these organizations and their impactful work by clicking here.

This year's collection is a notable change from years past, which were previously known as the Rainbow Disney Collection, and includes big brands and franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

The merchandise is now available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

