Falling behind while distance learning isn't just an academic issue for students, families

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Falling behind while distance learning isn't just an academic issue. It can also be an emotional one, for both the student and the student's family.

South Bay parent Johanna Lundstroem knows all about the difficulties of distance learning. She has 7-year-old twin boys who attend Lietz Elementary School in San Jose.

One of her sons was really struggling with his second grade reading. She says, "It makes you feel really sad for him because specifically in this case, I know that he has a lot of self-esteem issues. He compares himself with his brother who hasn't had any issues with reading or with school. It's really hard to see when your child is struggling with something and falling behind. You feel almost powerless."

Lundstroem spoke up, asking the district, Union, for help. Her son received an intervention to get him back on track. It included a small reading group with a specialist and related tasks for him to complete.

She says it made all the difference. "He was so happy, so proud of himself. It shifted his personality, the way he was being... like he was a different person. And that, of course, made me feel really happy for him."

While Lundstroem's son is now all caught up, she recognizes how easy it is for kids to fall behind... especially when parents can't always help keep them on track because they're working.

