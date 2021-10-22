5 Northern California counties suing PG&E over deadly Dixie Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11001964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A first responder assigned to the Dixie Fire has died, Cal Fire said Saturday in an incident update.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Five Northern California counties are suing PG&E for damage done by the deadly Dixie Fire.The Dixie Fire broke out in July, and burned more than 963,000 acres.Plumas, Butte, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties are suing for damages for lost revenues, increased expenses, and destruction of infrastructure, among other things.Their lawsuit alleges PG&E equipment caused the fire.CALFIRE says the cause is still under investigation.We reached out to PG&E for comment but have not heard back.