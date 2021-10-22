California wildfires

5 Northern California counties suing PG&E over deadly Dixie Fire

EMBED <>More Videos

5 NorCal counties suing PG&E over deadly Dixie Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Five Northern California counties are suing PG&E for damage done by the deadly Dixie Fire.

The Dixie Fire broke out in July, and burned more than 963,000 acres.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Dixie Fire explodes to size larger than Los Angeles, 3rd largest in CA state history

Plumas, Butte, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties are suing for damages for lost revenues, increased expenses, and destruction of infrastructure, among other things.

Their lawsuit alleges PG&E equipment caused the fire.

CALFIRE says the cause is still under investigation.

We reached out to PG&E for comment but have not heard back.

VIDEO: First responder dies battling Dixie Fire in Northern California, CAL FIRE says
EMBED More News Videos

A first responder assigned to the Dixie Fire has died, Cal Fire said Saturday in an incident update.




For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiacalifornia wildfirespg&edeadly firelawsuitwildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Santa Cruz Co. avoids major flooding following weekend storm
Preventing a new East Bay firestorm 30 years after tragic blaze
CA wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe fully contained
'Tree of Hope' shines on anniversary of historic Oakland fire
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
North Bay residents describe evacuating flooded homes
More TOP STORIES News