First responder dies battling Dixie Fire in Northern California, CAL FIRE says

A representative with CAL FIRE told our sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.
The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.
Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.
The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five Northern California counties and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
#DixieFire above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama Counties is 889,001 acres and 56% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @CALFIRETGU, @CALFIRELMU, @LassenNF and @NatlParkServicehttps://t.co/vMYsruB5cn pic.twitter.com/1aJXVeSbQM— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2021
The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires