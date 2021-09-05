California wildfires

First responder dies battling Dixie Fire in Northern California, CAL FIRE says

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A first responder assigned to the Dixie Fire has died, CAL FIRE announced Saturday in an incident update.

A representative with CAL FIRE told our sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.

The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.

Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five Northern California counties and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.



The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

