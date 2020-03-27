Coronavirus

Coronavirus: DMV closing all field offices, moving some services online

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is temporarily closing all its field offices across the state starting March 27 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

All in-office appointments are being canceled for now, and customers are asked to check the DMV's website for future appointment availability.

RELATED: REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

The DMV says its field offices will shift their operations online and reopen virtually on April 2.

Customers will be able to complete vehicle title transfers and renew vehicle registration renewals by visiting their virtual field offices from April 2. They will have more options as the DMV expands its online functions.

The deadline for REAL ID compliance has already been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The original deadline was set for October 2020.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniadmvcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News