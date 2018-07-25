ROAD RAGE

Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on a road rage incident involving drivers in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn --
Shocking video of a road rage incident was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

An argument between two drivers escalated with one of them pulling out a knife, then going on the attack.

That driver then jumped into his car, pinning the victim and dragging him until he fell to the ground.

The two men got into a minor traffic dispute Tuesday afternoon on McGuinness Boulevard by Norman Avenue in Greenpoint.

VIDEO: Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

An ongoing dispute turned into a violent road rage incident, and it was all caught on camera.



The drivers got out, words were exchanged, and it went downhill from here.

According to the victim, the suspect tried to attack him with a knife, then went into the victim's car and stole his car keys. As the suspect tried to escape, the victim is seen desperately trying to get his keys back as the incident unfolded.

Two residents saw the attack and tried to help the 24-year-old victim afterwards.

"I think he was shook up and shocked," one of the residents said. "Everything happened so fast."

The victim ended up flipping in the air, ending up in between two parked cars. Police report he was taken to the hospital with injuries only to his hips and hands. It could've been far worse. He was able to stand after the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect took off, with part of his fender left behind.

Police are still searching for the driver of the white Hyundai that left the scene.

Click here for more stories related to road rage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragefightu.s. & worldviolenceNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
ROAD RAGE
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
ROAD RAGE: Texas man confesses he opened fire on at least 6 drivers
Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
Racist road rage rant caught on camera
More road rage
Top Stories
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire burning structure in Clayton
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
Brush fire erupts in SoCal; evacs issued, arson suspected
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Show More
Spare the Air alert in effect Thursday
Loud boom heard in the East Bay
Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs'
Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diablo Range
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More News