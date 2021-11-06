wild animals

Police advising to keep children, pets indoors after 'large animal' sighting in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Dublin residents should keep children and pets indoors in the wake of a report of a large animal - coyote or mountain lion - in the area of Tassajara and Fallon roads, police said Saturday.

Residents are asked not to approach the animal if they should see it, and to call Dublin Police at (510) 462-1212.

The department is asking the public to be cautious and keep pets and children inside.



