Police advising to keep children, pets indoors after 'large animal' sighting in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Dublin residents should keep children and pets indoors in the wake of a report of a large animal - coyote or mountain lion - in the area of Tassajara and Fallon roads, police said Saturday.Residents are asked not to approach the animal if they should see it, and to call Dublin Police at (510) 462-1212.The department is asking the public to be cautious and keep pets and children inside.