Crews working to repair roads and highways cracked during 7.1 earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGO) -- Pictures and video following Friday night's powerful 7.1 earthquake near Ridgecrest show significant damage to several roads including a highway.A picture from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a large crack on Highway 178 in Kern County and the pavement appears to have crumbled.The roadway even appears to have shifted when looking at the line for the shoulder.Crews quickly responded on Friday night and were seen patching gaps and cracks where they could.It wasn't just cracks causing problems, there were also several rock slides, leaving large boulders on roadways.Caltrans said it had cleared all the rocks by early Saturday morning and Highway 178 was open.