Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Monterey County, felt in San Jose

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck near Soledad in Monterey County just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
The quake was felt as far as San Jose and was centered about 14 miles from Soledad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit at 6:42 a.m. and was followed by several smaller jolts, including a magnitude 2.6 in the same area.
