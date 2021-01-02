earthquake

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Monterey County, felt in San Jose

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck near Soledad in Monterey County just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The quake was felt as far as San Jose and was centered about 14 miles from Soledad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 6:42 a.m. and was followed by several smaller jolts, including a magnitude 2.6 in the same area.

This is developing, stay with ABC7 for updates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan joseearthquake
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mill Valley
'We have dead children': 5 deaths reported in Croatian earthquake
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defiant Napa restaurant offers in-person dining
Nancy Pelosi's SF home vandalized overnight
Should pregnant women get the vaccine? Medical experts weigh in
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
Warriors' James Wiseman 'tweaks' ankle in loss to Portland
Pop-up aims to support SJ's struggling service industry
East Bay child prodigy paints for a purpose
Show More
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Want to apply for a 2nd PPP loan? Here's how businesses qualify
More TOP STORIES News