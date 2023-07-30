  • Watch Now

Preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Morgan Hill, USGS says

Sunday, July 30, 2023 2:56PM
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- An earthquake with 3.6 magnitude struck Morgan Hill Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 6:49 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 2.8 miles.

No injuries have been reported.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

