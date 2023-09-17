  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ed Sheeran surprises fans with pre-concert song at merch truck in Levi's Stadium

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Sunday, September 17, 2023 6:46PM
Ed Sheeran surprises fans at merch truck in Levi's Stadium
EMBED <>More Videos

Just before his concert at Levi's Stadium, Ed Sheeran surprised fans at his merchandise truck and posted the video on Instagram.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Ed Sheeran played at Levi's Stadium Saturday night with almost 70,000 people in attendance -- more than Taylor Swift and Beyonce, who had their own performances over the summer.

Both of those shows at Levi's were two of the highest grossing tours of all time.

There were only a few dozen tickets available for Sheeran's "The Mathematics" tour shortly before the concert began.

ABC7 news was there as fans arrived.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran tour: More than 70K fans expected at singer's Levi's Stadium concert

Just before his concert, Sheeran surprised fans at his merchandise truck and posted the video on Instagram.

"Alright, we are in Santa Clara. I'm going to go to the merch stand, give out some merch and play a song: "English girl in an American town." Woo!" Sheeran said in his post.

Not only did he give away some merch, he also gave thrilled fans a pre-concert song.

MORE: Beyhive grants Beyoncé's birthday wish by wearing everything silver to Levi's Stadium concert

On Friday night, Sheeran performed a smaller, intimate concert at Oakland's Fox Theater to a sold-out crowd.

We captured a line of fans waiting outside the theater nearly five hours before the concert.

One Sheeran fan came all the way from Nashville to catch the performance.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW