Ed Sheeran surprises fans with pre-concert song at merch truck in Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Ed Sheeran played at Levi's Stadium Saturday night with almost 70,000 people in attendance -- more than Taylor Swift and Beyonce, who had their own performances over the summer.

Both of those shows at Levi's were two of the highest grossing tours of all time.

There were only a few dozen tickets available for Sheeran's "The Mathematics" tour shortly before the concert began.

ABC7 news was there as fans arrived.

Just before his concert, Sheeran surprised fans at his merchandise truck and posted the video on Instagram.

"Alright, we are in Santa Clara. I'm going to go to the merch stand, give out some merch and play a song: "English girl in an American town." Woo!" Sheeran said in his post.

Not only did he give away some merch, he also gave thrilled fans a pre-concert song.

On Friday night, Sheeran performed a smaller, intimate concert at Oakland's Fox Theater to a sold-out crowd.

We captured a line of fans waiting outside the theater nearly five hours before the concert.

One Sheeran fan came all the way from Nashville to catch the performance.

