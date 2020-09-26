Education

San Francisco Unified identifies 44 schools eligible to be renamed

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of San Francisco schools could soon be renamed, according to a San Francisco Unified School District advisory committee.

RELATED: Review underway for San Francisco schools named after presidents

The committee has been reviewing names for months, and they've identified 44 schools that meet re-naming criteria, based on "relevance and appropriateness."

Many of the schools are named after historic figures, including George Washington and Dianne Feinstein.

RELATED: Name change underway at San Anselmo's Sir Francis Drake High School, district says

A meeting about name suggestions will be held in November.

San Francisco Chronicle Insider and ABC7 News Contributor Phil Matier first reported on this in July, and he joined us live on ABC7 News at 6 to discuss what these changes may mean for the San Francisco community.
