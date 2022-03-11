2.8-magnitude earthquake reported in El Cerrito area

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the El Cerrito area Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported at 9:44 a.m. and had a depth of 4.9 kilometers.
No damage has been reported as a result of the temblor.
