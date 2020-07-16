'The spike is more than we anticipated': CA's lieutenant governor responds to resurgence of COVID-19 cases

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is addressing the state's record shattering resurgence of COVID-19 cases saying, "the spike is more than we anticipated."Lt. Gov. Kounalakis made the comments Thursday during an interview with ABC News anchor Amy Robach on "GMA3: What You Need to Know.""We expected that there would be some increase when we started to loosen that stay at home order. What's happened, however, is that the spike is more than we anticipated, and it's too much," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.She says Gov. Gavin Newsom is responding by adjusting the state's reopening "dimmer switch" again."Closing bars, closing dine in in restaurants, closing other indoor activity until we can basically flatten that curve again," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.She is urging people to take safety precautions seriously."Wearing a mask washing your hands, social distancing, we have to really take it seriously because it does appear that that's the culprit for the resurgence is that people aren't taking those precautions seriously enough," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.