'The spike is more than we anticipated': CA's lieutenant governor responds to resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Lt. Gov. Kounalakis made the comments Thursday during an interview with ABC News anchor Amy Robach on "GMA3: What You Need to Know."
RELATED: INTERACTIVE MAP: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area
"We expected that there would be some increase when we started to loosen that stay at home order. What's happened, however, is that the spike is more than we anticipated, and it's too much," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.
She says Gov. Gavin Newsom is responding by adjusting the state's reopening "dimmer switch" again.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom expected to make call on reopening California schools, sources say
"Closing bars, closing dine in in restaurants, closing other indoor activity until we can basically flatten that curve again," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.
She is urging people to take safety precautions seriously.
"Wearing a mask washing your hands, social distancing, we have to really take it seriously because it does appear that that's the culprit for the resurgence is that people aren't taking those precautions seriously enough," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US