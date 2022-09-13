Quinta Brunson says she's not mad at Jimmy Kimmel for Emmys stunt

During Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech, presenter Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on the floor. Twitter was not amused by stunt.

PHILADELPHIA -- ABC's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary" took home three Emmy Awards on Monday night for its first season.

Show creator, writer and actor Quinta Brunson also made history.

The 32-year-old West Philadelphia native became the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy category and the youngest Black woman ever nominated for an acting award in that same category.

She's also the second Black woman in Emmy history to take home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Brunson based "Abbott Elementary" on her own West Philadelphia elementary school, the one where her mother Norma taught for more than 40 years.

"We need more teachers," Brunson said. "They need to be paid more so that people want to become teachers. With what they are getting paid, I wouldn't want to be a teacher right now. It's an important profession that needs to be respected."

During her acceptance speech, presenter Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on the floor.

Twitter was not amused by stunt, accusing the late night comedian of stealing Brunson's spotlight.

"The bit didn't bother me that much," Brunson said. "I don't know what the internet thinks. I know him, honestly. Jimmy gave me my first late night spot and was one of the first to see Abbott. Maybe tomorrow I will be mad at him. I will be on his show on Wednesday. I may punch him in the face. Let's see what happens."

Quinta's "Abbott Elementary" co-star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, also won her first Emmy Award in her career for Supporting Actress.

"I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like and this is what striving looks like," Ralph says. "Don't you ever, ever give up on you."

Abbott Elementary is back for Season 2 on September 21. You can watch it right here on this ABC station at 9 p.m.