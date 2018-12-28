CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Emotions run high after suspect, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, accused of killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

The brother of a murdered Central Valley police officer broke down after learning the man wanted for killing him is now under arrest after a massive manhunt. (KGO-TV)

By
MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The brother of a murdered Central Valley police officer broke down after learning the man wanted for killing him is now under arrest after a massive manhunt.

RELATED: Community holding vigil for slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

The news broke just around lunchtime that the suspect was taken into custody.

The killing took place in Newman, which is about 100 miles from San Francisco. Police say the suspect was headed to Mexico and was found about 200 miles to the south of Newman in Lamont, which is near Bakersfield.

The suspect has been identified as Gustavo Perez Arriaga.

VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest

The Stanislaus County Sheriff says he has been arrested two other times, but for drunk driving.

A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:

In person:

Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314

Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntu.s. & worldimmigrationofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingpolicepolice officer killedpolice officer shotCorporal Ronil SinghCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Community holding vigil for slain officer in Northern California
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
Community holding vigil for slain officer in Northern California
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
What was San Quentin inmate doing when he escaped?
Community holding vigil for slain officer in Northern California
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper stuck by vulture
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
North Bay firefighters have new tools to discover, find wildfires
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
Show More
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nonni's Biscotti, Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage
End of an Era: Peninsula cobblers closing up shop after 40 years
Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display
More News