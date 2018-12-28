MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --The brother of a murdered Central Valley police officer broke down after learning the man wanted for killing him is now under arrest after a massive manhunt.
RELATED: Community holding vigil for slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
The news broke just around lunchtime that the suspect was taken into custody.
The killing took place in Newman, which is about 100 miles from San Francisco. Police say the suspect was headed to Mexico and was found about 200 miles to the south of Newman in Lamont, which is near Bakersfield.
The suspect has been identified as Gustavo Perez Arriaga.
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
The Stanislaus County Sheriff says he has been arrested two other times, but for drunk driving.
A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:
In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)
Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307
Online:
www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.
Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.