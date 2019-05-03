Ayesha Curry

'Mama got new ink!' Ayesha Curry reveals new tattoos symbolizing each of her children

By Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ayesha Curry is melting the hearts of fans with her latest Instagram post.

On Friday she posted a picture, exclaiming, "Mama got new ink!"

The black and white photo shows her new tattoo, comprised of three images in a row - A wolf, a butterfly, and a unicorn symbolizing her children Canon, Ryan, and Riley.

PHOTO: Ayesha Curry shows off son Canon's 'baby blues' on Instagram

"For my unicorn, horse-riding big girl, my creative free spirited butterfly baby girl and my young wolf," she wrote.

After just four hours, the post of her fresh ink racked up 200,000 likes and more than 1,000 complimentary comments.

This image is a screen grab taken of Ayesha Curry's Instagram page on Friday, May 3, 2019.

This image is a screen grab taken of Ayesha Curry's Instagram page on Friday, May 3, 2019.

