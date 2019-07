'Mama got new ink!' Ayesha Curry reveals new tattoos symbolizing each of her children

This image is a screen grab taken of Ayesha Curry's Instagram page on Friday, May 3, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ayesha Curry is melting the hearts of fans with her latest Instagram post.On Friday she posted a picture, exclaiming, "Mama got new ink!"The black and white photo shows her new tattoo, comprised of three images in a row - A wolf, a butterfly, and a unicorn symbolizing her children Canon, Ryan, and Riley."For my unicorn, horse-riding big girl, my creative free spirited butterfly baby girl and my young wolf," she wrote.After just four hours, the post of her fresh ink racked up 200,000 likes and more than 1,000 complimentary comments.