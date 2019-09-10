Chase Center

Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause traffic delays in SF

Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, August 27, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heads-up if you plan on being in downtown San Francisco tonight, two major events are going to make getting around the city a big challenge.

The San Francisco Giants will take on Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:45 p.m. at Oracle Park. Then at 8 p.m. a Dave Matthews Band concert begins at Chase Center. The venues are less than a mile apart.

Concert goers are advised to consider taking public transport. BART will offer free shuttle buses between the 16th Street station in the Mission District and Chase Center. Concert goers can also ride the 78, 79 and T Third Muni lines for free by showing their concert tickets.

Here are mass transit tips to get to the arena.

