The highly anticipated first trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is finally here, and two fan-favorite heroes who weren't in the last Avengers movie are back.


The trailer begins with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) adrift alone in space, leaving a message for his love Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

"Part of the journey is the end," he tells her, adding that he is running out of oxygen.

Meanwhile on Earth, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) are reflecting on the events of Avengers: Infinity War and planning their next moves. We also get a bleak look at some of the other remaining heroes, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who was offscreen with his family during the previous movie.

The trailer ends on something of a lighter note with an unexpected guest coming to see Black Widow and Captain America: Ant Man (Paul Rudd). In Ant Man and the Wasp, the only Marvel film that has come out since Infinity War, we learn that Scott Lang wasn't with the other heroes because he was tied up fighting his own battles. When his timeline catches up to the end of Infinity War, however, Scott was left all alone.

It's a big week for Marvel fans, as this trailer comes just days after a new Captain Marvel trailer dropped. That film, which takes place in the '90s, comes out in March.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in April 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
