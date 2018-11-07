NIA WILSON

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Bombing suspect allegedly targeted cops during Nia Wilson march at Oakland BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland police have arrested a man they say injured six officers with improvised explosive devices during huge march to protest the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson at a BART station. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News has learned that Oakland police have arrested a bombing suspect who is charged with targeting officers during a huge march in July to protest the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson at a BART station. It's a story you'll only see on ABC7.

The protest march drew more than 1,000 people the evening of July 23.

They gathered at the MacArthur BART station to demand justice for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson the day before.

VIDEO: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson

As the large crowd marched to downtown Oakland, police were there to facilitate the event and insure public safety.

Fights broke out on Broadway and officers converged to keep the peace.

Suddenly, someone threw an improvised explosive device into the police skirmish line.

SKY7's aerial footage shows the plume of smoke and the mayhem below.

VIDEO: This is the moment the BART stabbing suspect was arrested

We were his target. Police officers were his target.

"He had stored in his backpack an explosive device," said Oakland Police Officers Association President Barry Donelan.

Ten officers were injured.

For three months, Oakland police with help from the FBI, tried to identify and track down the suspect.

RELATED: Here's how you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

Lt. James Beere says it was difficult because he used street aliases and moved around a lot.

But old fashioned police work, security camera footage and aerial's from ABC7's SKY7 helped investigators arrest Giovonni Gaines, who police say carried the bomb.

Beere, who was also injured in the bomb attack, headed the probe. He says security camera video also showed a juvenile accomplice.

"We saw Gaines pull up to the 13-year-old, remove an object from his backpack, hand that to 13-year-old, then light it," he said. "You see the 13-year-old throw it."

The juvenile was the first to be arrested.

Gaines was taken into custody and charged last week.

Go here for full coverage on the stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station that took the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingcrimeinvestigationNia Wilsonbomb threatsecurityFBIOPDarrestOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
BART approves more fare inspectors at safety meeting
BART official proposes adding civilian safety ambassadors
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
High fire danger may cause some in North Bay to lose power
Fire traps 2 people in SJ after suspected domestic dispute
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: SF Giants to celebrate Willie McCovey's life
What happens with Daylight Saving Time in California
SF mayor says she's ready to work with supporters of Prop C
Election will shake up Oakland City Council
Show More
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
Rockridge, MacArthur BART stations reopen after report of suspicious item
More News