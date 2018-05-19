whale

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The exploding whale of Florence, Oregon

By
FLORENCE, Oregon (KGO) -- You may have heard about the exploding dead whale of Florence, Oregon. You might even have seen some pictures, but not these.

In 1970, a dead sperm whale was blown up by the Oregon Highway Division in Florence in an attempt to dispose of its rotting carcass. The resulting explosion was caught on film by KATU-TV photographer Doug Brazil and reporter Paul Linneman for a story reported by news.

VIDEO: Humphrey the whale leaps into hearts of Bay Area residents in 1985
EMBED More News Videos

All this talk about a whale in the bay can't help but conjure up memories of what may be the Bay Area's most famous marine visitor -- Humphrey the whale.



On the event's 25th anniversary, Brazil and Linneman provided us with their original, uncut footage as we did a story about their story.

Our interview with witness Walter Umenhofer was both my easiest, ever, and also the most difficult.

Why easy? Because I never needed to ask a question.

Why difficult? Because once Umenhofer began, we could not stop laughing.

This is an old-school, long-form journalism. Wait for the big payoff when it ends.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about whales here.

RELATED: Whale-watchers see rare 'triple breach' of humpback whales off Monterey coast
EMBED More News Videos

Some excited whale-watchers got to witness a rare 'triple breach' of two adult humpback whales and one calf off the Monterey coast from their boat on Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoregonwhalewhale watchingexplosionbuzzworthyhistorylookbacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
VIDEO: Woman films whale crash into kayakers on back-to-back days
Dungeness crab season delayed in Bay Area to protect whales
Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a CA beach
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Monterey coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US COVID-19 surge: Infections rise in 49 states
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Bay Area experts optimistic about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
COVID-19 scare unfolds aboard 1st Caribbean cruise to resume sailing
Show More
SF vets in supportive housing struggle with visitor restrictions
California approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases
6 US peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash: Officials
CA rep. calls Trump election lawsuits 'meaningless'
Dublin teen willing to meet man who threatened his BLM event
More TOP STORIES News