Society

Facebook employees in U.S. to have Thanksgiving week off after COVID-19 challenges, memo says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Staffers at Facebook are in for a holiday surprise.

All U.S. employees are getting the entire week of Thanksgiving off, according to an internal memo.

RELATED: Engagement with fake news on Facebook has risen 242% since 2016, study says

It's meant as a reward for their work during these unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the idea is to give as many people as possible, a break.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebookthanksgivingsilicon valleyholiday techcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
3 social media CEOs grilled by GOP senators on bias
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans vote early in record numbers, just days from Election Day
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
COVID-19 concern: College students returning home for holidays
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area approaches 120,000 cases
Bay Bridge traffic picking back up amid COVID-19
Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
Show More
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Alameda Co. says its not ready to reopen schools
Silicon Valley Organization under fire for 'racist' attack
What to know before traveling to Hawaii
5 US hospitals attacked by Russian ransomware, FBI warns
More TOP STORIES News