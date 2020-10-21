facebook

Facebook working on 'Neighborhoods' feature to rival Nextdoor app

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook has its eyes set on stealing some of the profit pie from its competitor, Nextdoor.

The Menlo Park-based Facebook has been testing a new feature on its platform called "Neighborhoods". It is meant to help connect with people living in your neighborhood, for a more communal and collaborative experience, which seems like a direct play to challenge the popularity of the Nextdoor app.

The past few years has seen a surge in popularity with the Nextdoor app in nearly every local community, allowing parents and neighbors to share items for sale, similar to the 'classified ads' sections of the newspaper days, post videos of their hair-raising mountain lion sightings, or even raise thousands of dollars for dog adoption, like this Bay Area teen.

Facebook has only been testing the feature in Calgary, Canada. It follows a string of other updates from the social media giant, including its feature to integrate its new Messenger feature to integrate its slew of social media app, and the banning of hate speech and conspiracy groups on the platform.

RELATED: Facebook's latest development lets you message non-users

Facebook has not made it clear when the "Neighborhoods" feature would go public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymenlo parksocial appsfacebooksocial mediatechnologymobile appappfacebook live
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
Mountain lion spotted outside Peninsula home
FACEBOOK
Engagement with fake news on FB triples since 2016
Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
Zuckerbergs donate $400M for elections polls
Flu vs. COVID-19: Here are the main differences
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Our America: Living While Black
Homeless mom and son finally receive EDD benefits
MAP: PG&E outages expected to impact thousands in Bay Area
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Rescue teams save person trapped below cliffs in the Presidio
Show More
At least 3 seriously hurt in NY elementary school bus crash
AccuWeather forecast: Last hot afternoon, fire threat returning, twice
Coronavirus updates: Several Napa Co. businesses reopen indoors
Disneyland fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines' for reopening
5 counties change colors on CA reopening map
More TOP STORIES News