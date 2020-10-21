Facebook working on 'Neighborhoods' feature to rival Nextdoor app

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook has its eyes set on stealing some of the profit pie from its competitor, Nextdoor.
The Menlo Park-based Facebook has been testing a new feature on its platform called "Neighborhoods". It is meant to help connect with people living in your neighborhood, for a more communal and collaborative experience, which seems like a direct play to challenge the popularity of the Nextdoor app.
The past few years has seen a surge in popularity with the Nextdoor app in nearly every local community, allowing parents and neighbors to share items for sale, similar to the 'classified ads' sections of the newspaper days, post videos of their hair-raising mountain lion sightings, or even raise thousands of dollars for dog adoption, like this Bay Area teen.
Facebook has only been testing the feature in Calgary, Canada. It follows a string of other updates from the social media giant, including its feature to integrate its new Messenger feature to integrate its slew of social media app, and the banning of hate speech and conspiracy groups on the platform.
Facebook has not made it clear when the "Neighborhoods" feature would go public.
