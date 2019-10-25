Modern Mom: Frighteningly fun Halloween kids crafts include a spooky eye and ghost surprise

In fact, it's devilishly delightful for children to spend time making their own holiday decor or treats.
In this Modern Mom segment, Bay Area craft expert Sophie Maletsky shows ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze 3 simple craft projects that are all treat and no trick.
1. Glowing Eyeball
What you will need:
- Ping pong ball
- Scissors
- Sharpie Pens (Different Colors)
- X-Acto Knife
- Cutting Surface
- Electric Tea Light
- Hot glue gun or glue dots
Step 1: Decorate your ping pong ball with your markers. You can make this into an eyeball, a monster, a silly face, whatever you desire! I made a simple monster eye
Step 2: Add some blood shots around the pupil or perhaps some other scary accents. Remember, this will light up from the inside so everything you draw will be visible.
Step 3: You will need to make a hole in the ping pong ball to insert the electric tea light. Using your X-Acto knife, carefully make an "x" shape in the ball.
Step 4: Once your "x" shape is created, use your X-Acto knife to create a hole large enough to insert the tealight bulb. Test the hole as you make it to be sure its big enough. (you can always make it larger)
Step 5: I like to color the tea light base so it becomes part of the little creature, but its up to you. I created a little zig-zag mouth as the base for my eyeball.
Step 6: Use a small amount of hot glue or glue dots around the perimeter of the hole and carefully attach the tea light.
Step 7: All done!
Step 8: Turn off the lights and let the spooky fun begin.
More details and instructional video here
2. Monster Hand
What you will need:
- Popcorn
- Food service or latex gloves
- Candy corn or small candies
- Scissors
- Curling ribbon
Step 1: Begin by placing small colored candies at the end of each finger.
Step 2: Fill each finger with popcorn. You will need to do this is small batches to ensure that popcorn gets down into each finger.
Step 3: Once the fingers are full, pour in more popcorn to fill out the hand.
Step 4: Twist the top of the glove to seal.
Step 5: Tie it off with curling ribbon.
Step 6: Use your scissors to curl both sides of the ribbon.
More details here
3. Ghost Puppet:
What you will need:
- Scissors
- Sharpie Pens
- White card stock Paper
- Paper Cups
- White plastic table cloth
- Styrofoam balls
- Glue Dots
- Wooden Skewer
- Googly eyes
Step 1: Take your white plastic tablecloth and cut it into a 9" inch by 9 inch" square
Step 2: Use scissors to cut out a tombstone from your white card stock. Decorate with your desired words (R.I.P., etc) using your sharpie pen
Step 3: Take small styrofoam ball and cover the whole head with the glue dots (About 5 should be good)
Step 4: Stick styrofoam ball onto whooden skewer (Pointy side in)
Step 5: Glue ball on stick into the middle of the white tablecloth
Step 6: Use another skewer to poke a whole in the bottom of paper cup
Step 7: Use glue dots to glue tombstone to the cup
Step 6: Thread skewer with ball and tablecloth through the bottom of the cup, so that the ball cloth is draped over ball
Step 8: Use 4 glue dots to glue the four corners of the tablecloth to the inside of the cup
Step 9: Fix two glue dots to the styrofoam head of the ghost. Then place googly eyes on each glue dot
Step 10: Pull the skewer down to hide ghost in your cup... push it up to surprise your friends! Enjoy!
A similar craft video for a groundhog pop-up puppet here