Father's Day

Woman frames notes from step-dad she kept since middle school for Father's Day

A young woman from Maryland found a way to repay her step-father for being her daily source of encouragement years after the fact.

"During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me," Sophia Wilcox wrote on Twitter. "Well, I kept those notes & It's been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back."



She posted a video of her step-dad, Brian Sandusky, opening the notes, which she framed around a photo. During the video, he gets choked up before he says, "These are all your notes."

Wilcox told ABC she got the idea because she loves to frame momentos as presents.

"I'm a big sucker for picture frames as gifts so when I remembered the notes I realized I wanted to somehow frame them," she said, adding it took about a day to put it together.

She said that Sandusky kept saying "Wow" and staring at the notes after she turned off the camera. She said they marveled at the fact that he did not duplicate a single message in his years-old notes. They were all different.

The video, which she posted to Twitter on Father's Day, has about 6 million views in just a few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingsocial mediafather's dayu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
FATHER'S DAY
Man accused of killing son over cheesecake appears in court
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
New dad celebrates Father's Day in SF
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News