Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348 million after no winner on Christmas

So you didn't win the Mega Millions jackpot. Well, don't throw away your tickets, yet!

If you played Mega Millions on Christmas, but had to return to work Wednesday because you didn't win, you're not alone.

No one won the $321 million jackpot, which had a cash option of about $193 million.

The jackpot is now up to $348 million.

In other words, we're saying there's a chance. The winning numbers were 02-08-42-43-50; Mega Ball: 06; Megaplier: 3X.

But don't throw away your ticket, yet. Several people won some smaller prizes.

The next drawing is Friday.

According to the game's official website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

