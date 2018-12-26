If you played Mega Millions on Christmas, but had to return to work Wednesday because you didn't win, you're not alone.No one won the $321 million jackpot, which had a cash option of about $193 million.The jackpot is now up to $348 million.In other words, we're saying there's a chance. The winning numbers were 02-08-42-43-50; Mega Ball: 06; Megaplier: 3X.But don't throw away your ticket, yet. Several people won some smaller prizes.The next drawing is Friday.According to the game's official website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.