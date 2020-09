Bay Area faces another potentially record-breaking heat wave with temps soaring into 100s

EMBED >More News Videos If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enjoy the comfortable weather because it's going to be really hot and hazy in the Bay Area this weekend. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma is tracking another triple-digit heatwave heading our way."The air quality will start to decline on Friday as we heat up over the weekend," said Tuma.Tuma's AccuWeather forecast shows temperatures soaring into the 100s for at least three days starting on Sunday.A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect from Saturday 11 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay inland neighborhoods, says Tuma."We are tracking offshore winds developing out of the north northeast that could gust as high as 50 miles per hour in our hills, combine that with very warm temperatures and that means our fire danger will be on the increase," said Tuma.A Red Flag Warning could be issued as we get closer to the weekend."We will be keeping an eye on this very closely, just know that the winds will be increasing," said Tuma. "Those winds are going to drag in some hot air starting on Saturday."Future tracker shows temperatures will only continue to rise from there."Sunday we do expect a lot of areas, away from the coast, to exceed 100 degrees," said Tuma. "Even around the Bay Shoreline we are going well into the 80s and 90s for Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and Petaluma. So, a lot of spots will feel this heat."Wait. There's more. It's going to get even hotter than that."It looks like the peak of the heat will be coming on Monday," added Tuma. "We will be tracking any potential new records with these high temperatures. There will be no coastal cooling effect.Monday's highs include 100 in San Jose, 101 in Santa Rosa, 102 in Petaluma, 105 in Concord and Livermore, 106 in Antioch and 107 in Fairfield.The Bay Area has been dealing with wild weather lately including apocalyptic orange skies . Records were also smashed all across the region on Sept. 6 when San Francisco was hit 100 degrees for the 1st time since 2017, then smoke from regional wildfires blanketed the Bay Area, prompting a record-breaking Spare the Air streak.